HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after Mechanicsville High School’s football field was found vandalized with a swastika symbol.

The graffiti was found and reported to the school administration Monday morning.

“This obscene symbol of pure hate and intolerance has no place in our society and stands in direct opposition to the principles of unity, respect, and inclusion that we hold dear at our school and across our school division,” said Principal Charles Stevens and Superintendent Michael Gill in a joint statement.

According to officials, the incident was immediately reported to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, which is currently investigating.

“The matter is still under investigation at this point, and we are working with Hanover County Public Schools as well as administration from Mechanicville High School to attempt to identify a suspect or suspects,” said a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office. “We strongly oppose the actions of those responsible and we are actively working to identify them and hold them accountable.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.