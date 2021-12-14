Mechanicsville man arrested on child pornography charges for the 2nd time since 2019

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested on child pornography charges for the second time since 2019.

On Monday, December 13, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a residential search warrant in the 8000 block of Christopher Paul Drive.

After searching and collecting evidence, 47-year-old Derek Lee Short, of Mechanicsville, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Short is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond.

The case is currently under investigation.

In 2019, Short was arrested and charged with unlawful creation of the image of another, production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

At that time, authorities executed a search warrant at Short’s residence after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. 

