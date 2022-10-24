HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 22-year-old Mechanicsville man has been arrested and charged with 17 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, investigators executed a search warrant on a house in the 6000 block of Turnage Lane in the Mechanicsville area on Thursday, Oct. 20, after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

After the house was thoroughly investigated and evidence was collected, 22-year-old Benjamin Timothy Tuomey was arrested and charged with 17 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Tuomey was taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail where is being held without bond.