Daniel Herring was arrested for possession and distribution of child porn. Authorities say he also produced child pornography. (photo: HCSO)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession, distribution of child porn and two counts of producing child porn.

According to authorities, Daniel Luke Herring was arrested based on a tip form an electronic service provider on September 17.

Herring is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.