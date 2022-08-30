HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In a note addressed to the families, faculty and staff of Mechanicsville High School, Principal Charles Stevens provided an update on the state of the investigation and the hazing allegations concerning the school’s football team.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Hanover County Public Schools announced that all Mechanicsville High School football games would be postponed until further notice as law enforcement and district officials investigated alleged assaults involving players on the team.

In the note sent out on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Stevens said he hopes an update with details on the resuming of football activities will be forthcoming no later than Friday of this week.

“We know this is upsetting. It’s upsetting to us too. We want nothing more than for our players to be back on the field as quickly as possible,” Stevens said. “The fact is that serious allegations have been made, and we have one chance to get this right. It is imperative that we take a thoughtful, deliberate approach to ensure we have a full accounting of what took place.”

Stevens went on to emphasize the importance of student safety. In spite of the community’s frustrations, “we simply cannot rush this process,” Stevens said.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received an anonymous tip on Friday, Aug. 19, that upperclassmen were assaulting other students at the school.

“It is alleged these students are members of the football team,” Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. James Cooper said in a statement last Wednesday. “The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of interviewing multiple individuals.”

According to a Hanover County spokesperson, more than 60 interviews had been conducted for the school district’s ongoing investigation. Hanover schools and the county sheriff’s office did not share other details regarding the investigations, citing confidentiality laws regarding juveniles.

Stevens’ note can be read in its entirety below: