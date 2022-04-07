ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The countdown to summer is on, and pool season is almost upon us.

For the town Ashland, that means the opening of the site of eight junior Olympic-sized swimming lanes and a separate kiddie pool for small children. Carter Park Pool is coming back, this year, with the addition of a slide, and other pool toys and games.

Seasonal pool memberships are now on sale and can be purchased at Ashland’s Town Hall, 121 Thompson Street, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Memberships can also be purchased from Crater Park Pool on Sunday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Daily passes and a 10-pass pack are also available for purchase throughout the season at the gate. Daily admission to the pool is $6 per person Monday through Friday, and $10 per person Saturday and Sundays.

The pool is open to Ashland residents and non-residents alike from Memorial Day through Labor Day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.