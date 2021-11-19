Missing Charles City woman last seen in Hanover in need of medication

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for 42-year-old Suzanne Lyons after she went missing earlier this week.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lyons is from Charles City but she was last seen walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike on Wednesday. She was near Little Florida Road.

On Wednesday she was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and a yellow back pack.

She has a medical condition and the sheriff’s office said she needs medication.

Anyone who can help find Lyons can call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.