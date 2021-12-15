Missing Missouri teen may be in Richmond region, car found in Doswell

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s is joining a multi-state search for a teen girl from Missouri.

According to the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Tru Sherman was originally reported missing out of Stone County, Missouri. The car she had been traveling in was found abandoned in Doswell, Virginia on Tuesday.

Now law enforcement believes Sherman is in the Richmond region.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said Sherman is with her boyfriend, Mark Edwin Gary.

Mark Edwin Gary

Sherman is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Sherman’s location is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.