Motorcycle fundraiser generates $43k for pediatric brain tumor research

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A seasonal morning makes way for a very warm afternoon to round out the weekend. Temperatures will be climbing quickly throughout the day with highs climbing into the upper 80s with a few places possibly tagging 90 degrees with mostly clear skies early to partly cloudy skies later on in several areas. It will be a touch humid throughout the day so make sure to stay hydrated.

No rain in the forecast to end the weekend and warm conditions for today is just a precursor to a hot start to kick off the work week. Clear skies in the morning makes way for a few highs clouds to make their way in later in the day. A much warmer afternoon but still a nice day.