Motorcycle fundraiser generates $43k for pediatric brain tumor research

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local motorcycle fundraiser held on Sunday in Hanover County raised over $43,000 for pediatric brain tumor research.

The 2021 Ride for Kids event featured about 50 riders on motorcycles and slingshots (three-wheeled motorcycles).

Organizers say $43,130 was raised for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, which researches pediatric brain tumors and provides assistance to families with children who develop brain tumors. Additionally, the foundation provides scholarships for college students.

The event took riders throughout Hanover and Mechanicsville and was emceed by 8News investigative reporter Kerri O’Brien.

The 2021 Ride for Kids raised over $43,000 for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Photo: Kerri O’Brien/8News

