HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 North in Hanover County has shut down multiple northbound lanes.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the right shoulder, center and right travel lanes near the England Street exit are closed. There are currently four miles of backups as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

Interstate 95 near the England Street exit in Hanover. (Photo: VDOT)

VDOT encourages drivers to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.