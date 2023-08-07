HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 caused significant delays for drivers in Hanover County Monday morning.

The crash was first reported around 8:30 a.m. and was located on I-95 South near the Lewistown Road exit.

According to VDOT, the south left shoulder, left lane and center lane were all closed. Shortly after 9:15 a.m., VDOT reported there was a five-mile-long backup.

The scene was marked clear with all lanes reopened around 10 a.m.

VDOT also reported there was a disabled tractor-trailer on the northbound exit ramp to Lewistown Road. Traffic camera footage obtained by 8News shows the tractor-trailer emitting black smoke.

The scene was marked clear by VDOT around 10:30 a.m.