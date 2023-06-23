HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South near Kings Dominion in Hanover County is causing significant backups.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 98, just south of the Kings Dominion Boulevard interchange. The southbound left and center lanes are currently closed.

Traffic is currently backed up about four miles, drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.