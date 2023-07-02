HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North is causing a backup in Hanover County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 99.7, just north of the Kings Dominion Boulevard interchange. The northbound left lane is currently closed.

Traffic is currently backed up past Old Ridge Road. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.