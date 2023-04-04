The Hanover County School Board discussed the results of the first annual Equity Report at its Tuesday night meeting. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County School Board is receiving criticism for increasing their salaries by nearly 60% for the 2024 fiscal year.

According to the Superintendent’s Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024, the total pay increase for the board is expected to rise from $60,765 — around $8,000 each — in Fiscal Year 2023 to $95,765 in Fiscal Year 2024.

The Hanover County NAACP said they want to see the money go toward other areas in the school.

“We call for the removal of the $37,000 total funding for these raises and more transparency going forward in the HCPS budget process regarding salary increases for all school administrative personnel and the School Board,” the statement from the Hanover NAACP reads.

Chairman of the Hanover County School Board, John Axselle III, said the board has been transparent about the salary increase from the beginning.

“This line item was included in the proposed budget as well as the approved budget, which Dr. Gill presented to the Board of Supervisors in February on our behalf,” Axselle said. “As demonstrated, the School Board has operated very openly on this topic.”

To read more about The Hanover County NAACP’s statement, click BELOW: