HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County NAACP has released a statement condemning the Hanover County School Board for “granting themselves a 60% pay increase.”

According to the Superintendent’s Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024, board member compensation is expected to increase from $60,765 in Fiscal Year 2023 to $95,765 in Fiscal Year 2024 — an increase of $35,000, or 58%.

The Hanover County School Proposed Budget includes an increase to board member compensation.

According to the NAACP’s statement, the Hanover Board of Supervisors brought the issue to light at a Joint Education Committee meeting last week during a discussion about the proposed 5% wage increase for all employees.

“Not only did we learn of the School Board slyly pushing through this 60% pay increase for themselves, but that these appointed persons, not employees of Hanover County, also receive Hanover County employee health insurance as part of their compensation — the only County Board to have that benefit,” the statement from the Hanover NAACP reads.

The Hanover County School Board had previously had a salary cap set by the Code of Virginia, but in the 2022 General Assembly Session, the law was changed.

The NAACP statement goes on to say that they disagree with the board’s decision.

“The School Board has been largely responsible for the County’s recent negative press, the hard feelings in our community, and what we believe are completely unnecessary distractions,” the NAACP statement reads. “We do not believe they are deserving of a raise. We do not think the School Board should be focused on personal monetary gain over dedication to, and service to, our staff and students.”

In conclusion, Hanover County NAACP President Pat Jordan called for the raises to be removed and for more transparency in the future.

“We were told there was no funding for a Diversity Director which is badly needed in Hanover County. We were told there is no funding for the number of needed mental health professionals in our schools,” the statement reads. “We call for the removal of the $37,000 total funding for these raises and more transparency going forward in the HCPS budget process regarding salary increases for all school administrative personnel and the School Board.”

On Monday morning, 8News reached out to several Hanover County Public Schools officials — including some board members — for comment but has not yet received a response.