1  of  3
Breaking News
NAACP lawsuit against Hanover County over schools that commemorate Confederate leaders is dismissed 22-year-old found shot to death on Richmond bike trail Stoney seeks additional COVID-19 data from state before reopening Richmond

NAACP lawsuit against Hanover County over schools that commemorate Confederate leaders is dismissed

Hanover County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A lawsuit filed against Hanover County and its school district over two schools named after Confederate leaders, Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School, was dismissed Thursday by a federal judge.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A lawsuit filed against Hanover County and its school district over two schools named after Confederate leaders, Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School, was dismissed Thursday by a federal judge.

The suit, filed in August by the Hanover NAACP chapter, argued that the schools and their mascots violated the Constitutional rights of African American students by forcing them to “champion a legacy of segregation and oppression in order to participate in school activities.”

The suit alleged the names infringed on the First Amendment right to be free of “compelled speech” and the right to equal protection under the Fourteenth Amendment.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Robert Payne granted the school board’s motion to dismiss the case

Hanover NAACP President Robert Barnette did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for comment.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events