HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One month after Tyson announced they will close the doors to their Glen Allen plant, hundreds of employees are still uncertain if they will be able to find their next job opportunity before the plant closes for good.

Last month, Tyson announced that the Glen Allen plant will close on May 12 due to an “inability to economically improve operations.” The plant employed 692 employees.

Kritsin Elmore, one of nearly 700 Tyson employees left looking for their next source of income, says the Glen Allen plant gave her hope for a stable future, but now the past month has been filled with uncertainty.

“It’s been really hard on people,” Elmore said. “People don’t know where they are going, if they are going to find another job.”

November would have marked Elmore’s third year of working at the plant. She says she will never forget the moment she realized she would not make it to that anniversary.

“We’ve had people that have been at Tyson for over 30 years and all of a sudden, you hear these cries and screams and disbelief,” Elmore said.

A Tyson representative explained the company would provide opportunities for relocation where applicable. Elmore says while other job opportunities have presented themselves, the transition is not easy for everyone. Some issues, like transportation and background check requirements, can limit the jobs people are able to take.

“Not everybody can meet that criteria,” Elmore said.

Now, employees are leaning on local nonprofits and businesses to turn things around. This weekend, the the UFCW Local 400 Union hosted a job fair with employers from across Central Virginia. Hanover County has also pitched in and published job opportunities and job fairs on their website to aid in the transition for Tyson employees

Until more employees can find their next job, Elmore says facing her coworkers in this time of uncertainty has been tough.

“It’s hard to go to work now and look at your coworkers,” Elmore said. “And they are asking, ‘what do I do? Do you know where I can go?’”

For resources finding a job, visit Hanover County online.