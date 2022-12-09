HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New details have emerged on Friday in the investigation of an incident in which a Richmond woman was found dead behind a church in Mechanicsville on Nov. 7.

On Dec. 9, the daughter of the woman who was found dead — now identified as 56-year-old Andrea Thompson Lambert of Richmond — shared with 8News some details surrounding her mother’s death.

Lambert was found on the back patio of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Mechanicsville on Wednesday.

Willie Nelson, Jr., a chairman of the trustee’s ministry at Pleasant Grove, was the person who found Lambert.

“I was a little shocked. Well, very shocked. I kind of, you know, noticed the body to see if it was breathing and it wasn’t breathing so at that point, I said let me call 911,” he said.

According to Lambert’s daughter (whose name is being withheld), Lambert had been released from Memorial Regional Hospital, where she had a biopsy performed the day before she was found dead.

Authorities confirmed to 8News that Lambert was wearing a medical hospital bracelet when she was found. Authorities were able to identify Lambert through the bracelet.

Lambert’s daughter said she and other family members were strongly opposed to her mother’s release.

According to another family member, Lambert wasn’t acting like herself after the biopsy was completed, and that they don’t believe she was in her right state of mind. As a result, Hanover police were called to the hospital. Lambert later signed release papers and left the hospital.

As of Friday, police have not confirmed to 8News how Lambert made it to the church property.

At this time, members of Lambert’s family have told 8News that they have retained a lawyer and are not available for further comment.

The incident is considered an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6110.