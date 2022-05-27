HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County residents will soon be able to learn, play, exercise, meet and socialize in a brand new 20,000 square foot facility in the small town of Montpelier.

At a meeting Wednesday, the Hanover County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a conditional use permit for a the Montpelier Recreation Center and Library project.

The plan includes a new ballfield with lights and outdoor restrooms at Wickham Field, as well as a library, study rooms, classrooms, a conference room and a full-size gym.

“We truly believe that this is going to make Montpelier a true village center,” said Susan P. Dibble, a member of the Board of Supervisors from the South Anna District.

After a bid is awarded, the construction is estimated to take around 18 months to complete.