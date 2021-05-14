New mobile health clinic unveiled in Ashland

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The YMCA of Greater Richmond and Capital Area Health Network introduced a new mobile health clinic to the Ashland area on Friday. The clinic will mostly provide adult and pediatric care for the Hispanic community.

The clinic will be kept at the Ashland Junction Shopping Center at 167 Junction Drive.

“Health equity is a real issue, one that the COVID-19 pandemic further illuminated, and the Y has a unique role in helping to close this gap,” said CEO of the YMCA of Greater Richmond Abby Rogers in a press release. “In more rural areas of Virginia, access to affordable healthcare can be a challenge, particularly for the growing Hispanic population.”

Capital Area Health Network’s CEO, Tracy Causey explained that the organization’s mission to provide “high quality, accessible and culturally responsive healthcare.” Causey says the new clinic will address a need for pediatric care in Ashland and provide affordable healthcare options for the growing Hispanic community.

The clinic will be open each week on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.