HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After backlash over what seemed like a proposal to ban almost all forms of student protest, the Hanover County School Board has approved a new student code of conduct.

The new policy comes after some students protested against the school division over its failure to adopt protections for transgender students.

The policy says that Hanover students who walk out of or physically disturb class could face consequences.

