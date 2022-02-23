MECHANICSVILLE, Va (WRIC) — No injuries have been reported after a fire destroyed a house in Mechanicsville Wednesday morning.

According to Hanover Fire and EMS, crews arrived at a house on the 6300 block of Lereve Circle and found heavy smoke coming out of the second floor.

Crews got the fire under control by around 10:40 a.m. and a male occupant was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, no other injuries have currently been reported.

The male occupant of the house is now without a home and The Red Cross has been contacted to assist him.

The Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of this fire.