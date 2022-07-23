MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported after a detached garage caught fire in Mechanicsville.

According to Hanover County Fire Department, fire crews responded to the 9200 block of Shannon Road in Mechanicsville for a report of a fire on a detached garage. When the crews got to the scene, they found the garage engulfed in flames but were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, which is currently under investigation by the office of the Fire Marshal.