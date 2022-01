HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — No injuries have been reported in a structure fire in Hanover County.

According to a series of tweets from Hanover Fire and EMS, a house on the 16200 block of Mission Court caught fire and partially collapsed.

All residents and animals living in the house had been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Hanover County Fire crews were still working on the fire as of 4 p.m.