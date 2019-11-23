No resolution reached in NAACP lawsuit against Hanover school board over Confederate-named schools

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Hanover County schools bearing the names of Confederate generals will stay the same – for now.

The news comes after the county school board decided not to take any action in a closed session meeting on Friday. The meeting was called to discuss a possible resolution to the pending lawsuit filed by the Hanover County Unit of the NAACP.

The county school board decided against taking any action at this time. Litigation will continue.

8News reported that the NAACP filed a lawsuit against Hanover County’s school board that claimed the names and mascots of Lee Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School violated the rights of African American students and their families. The lawsuit, originally filed on August 16, 2019, sought to change the names and mascots of both schools.

The potential name changed incited a split reaction among county residents.

“It’s completely ridiculous, they’re more racist than the schools are,” one local told 8News.

“I actually think it’s a good idea. We’re in 2019 now and a lot has changed in the world,” said another.

Hanover County schools says they can’t comment as a result of pending litigation.

The school board voted to decline a name change to the schools in 2018.

