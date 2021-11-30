North Carolina man dies in crash in Hanover near Shady Grove Road Bridge

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said they are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 24-year-old man in Hanover County on Monday.

VSP said the crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 29, on Interstate 295.

Officials said a 2018 Jeep Cherokee was going north on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a cement overpass support column of the Shady Grove Road Bridge. The vehicle caught on fire as a result of the impact.

The driver, Tyler A. Gunnels, 24, of Rocky Mount, N.C., died at the scene.

VSP said they are still investigating this crash.