North Carolina man dies in crash in Hanover near Shady Grove Road Bridge

Hanover County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said they are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 24-year-old man in Hanover County on Monday.

VSP said the crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 29, on Interstate 295.

Officials said a 2018 Jeep Cherokee was going north on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a cement overpass support column of the Shady Grove Road Bridge. The vehicle caught on fire as a result of the impact.

The driver, Tyler A. Gunnels, 24, of Rocky Mount, N.C., died at the scene.

VSP said they are still investigating this crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events