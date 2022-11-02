HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Overnight drivers heading north on Interstate 95 in Hanover should expect closures and delays on Wednesday and Thursday.

All northbound lanes of I-95 in Hanover County near the Route 54 Hanover/Ashland exit will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday, Nov. 3 between midnight and 4 a.m, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

During these closures, traffic will be detoured from I-95 north onto Exit 89 west, to N. Washington Highway north, to E. Patrick Henry Highway east, and back to I-95 north. Expect delays and longer travel times if your route is detoured.

During these closures, the Virginia Department of Transportation will demolish and remove existing beams from the Ashcake Road bridge over I-95 as part of a large-scale bridge rehabilitation project.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623, or call 511 for real-time traffic information.

All southbound lanes were previously closed in the same area overnight on Monday, Oct. 31, and Tuesday, Nov. 1.

