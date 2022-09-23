HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after reportedly shooting at a truck during a road rage incident on Mountain Road and Overhill Lake Road on Monday, Sept. 5.

According to police, 22-year-old Christopher Chivily was arrested without incident in Custer County, Montana on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office told 8News that Chivily was driving in a 2003 Chevy Silverado when he was cut off by another driver in a truck. In response, Chivily reportedly pulled out a gun and started shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a truck with multiple bullet holes. The driver was not injured during the incident.

Following his arrest, Chivily was charged with:

Attempted murder

Shooting from a vehicle

Shooting at an occupied vehicle

Possession of a firearm after being voluntarily committed

Vandalism

8News spoke with Ginger Wood, a nearby resident who claims to have seen the aftermath of the shooting.

“I’m glad they caught somebody for something,” she said. “A lot of people don’t think consequences exist.”

When the road rage incident happened a couple of weeks ago, Wood said her phone was blowing up with phone calls.

“I had seen it through my kitchen window because I could see all the lights and stuff,” Wood said. “When an outsider comes in and does that, it’s like wow, we are real.”

Wood said, in her 22 years as a Hanover resident, she had never seen anything like the incident.

“Nothing like that happens,” she said “The first time we ever got a car broken into somebody stole my purse. That was the first time in like 12 years.”

Wood told 8News the experience had changed her perspective on the dangers of driving.

“Now it’s like pull up to the light and look at somebody wrong and you might get shot,” Wood said. “Everybody needs to make better choices. Because everybody is having a hard time right now.”