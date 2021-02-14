Old Church historical home, trees damaged in ice storm after family goes 24 hrs. without power

OLD CHURCH, Va (WRIC) – One family in Old Church is assessing damage on and around their home after going 24 hours without power in the ice storm.

It’s a home split across two buildings called the Tavern at Old Church, built in the 1800s.

The family 8News spoke to that’s lived in the house for 30 years says power has finally been restored after 24 hours.

It’s a home that’s on the National Register for Historic Places.

Susan Ortmann and David Auerbach say their biggest issue was that loss of power for 24 hours.

In that time, they lost heat, and the pumps stop working without power, making it hard to control water coming into the building.

There is also damage to trees and gutters around the home, but as far as they can tell, there isn’t any damage to the slave quarters and post office buildings next door.

Ortmann says the restorations she and her husband have done to the home meant a lot and it’ll be hard work to repair what this ice storm has damaged.

“If we have no power and we have no heat, the walls are historic, plaster. Plaster starts to crack, so that requires all sorts of repair work, which my husband does himself which is tedious and painful in more ways than one,” Ortmann said.

Ortmann and Auerbach say the magnolia tree that sits in the middle of their yard and was planted over 20 years ago when their son was born, lost about 20 to 25 feet off of its top.

They said it’s another sad loss for them in this ice storm.