One child dead, five people injured in Hanover County vehicle crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police Department said it is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County that killed one child and injured five other people.

VSP said the crash occurred at about 10:39 a.m. on Aug. 16. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling on I-295 when it ran off the road and went down an embankment.

Police say six people, both children and adults, were in the vehicle and all occupants were taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

Five of the people in the car are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The sixth, a child, died as a result of their injuries from the crash.

VSP said this crash is still under investigation.