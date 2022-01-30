One dead after crash on I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A single-vehicle crash left one person dead and I-95 backed up five miles in Hanover County Sunday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the exit to Patrick Henry Road. A vehicle had run off the road into the trees and was on fire.

There were three people in the car, one person died from the crash and the other two were taken to VCU medical center to get treatment for serious injuries. One VSP trooper was marginally burned while rescuing the occupants from the burning vehicle.

I-95 is now clear in both directions. VSP is investigating this incident.