HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Mountain Road near the Ground Squirrel Bridge in Hanover County Friday afternoon.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported that the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m.

The victim of the crash was reportedly driving a 2007 Ford four-door westbound on Mountain Road when they ran off the right shoulder and hit a tree.

Upon their arrival, first responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

