HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning crash in Hanover.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, at approximately 7:02 a.m., deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hanover Courthouse Road on Route 301, just north of Stumpy Road for a crash.

According to deputies, a pick-up truck was driving northbound when it hit with a work truck driving in the opposite direction.

The driver of the pick-up truck has been pronounced dead on scene. The driver’s identity will not be released until next of kin are notified.

There was also a fuel leak on scene that is being managed by an outside contractor, according to Hanover Fire.