HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in the hospital after a house fire in the Atlee area of Hanover County.

According to the Hanover County Fire-EMS Department, crews responded to a report of a residential fire on the 9300 block of Chamberlayne Road on Sunday, Nov. 20. When they got there, they found that a home was on fire and that someone may have been trapped inside.

Crews went inside the home and found one person, who was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment. The fire has since been marked under control.