One resident, three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Hanover senior community

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Harmony Collection at Hanover notified residents, their families and associates that one resident and three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The notice, sent on Tuesday, Apr. 7, states that the resident who tested positive has been transferred to a skilled nursing facility and the infected employees are isolated at home.

Mark Hubbard, a spokesperson for the community from McGuireWoods Consulting, made the notice available to 8News and confirmed that there are no additional cases at local Harmony locations at this time.

According to the notice, the facility is conducting more regularly scheduled temperature checks, masks are being worn by all associates and an external professional cleaning company conducted a deep clean of all common areas on Saturday.

Additionally, any employee or resident who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms is being sent for a medical evaluation.

