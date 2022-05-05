HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire in Hanover left one resident without a home Thursday.

According to the Hanover Fire Department, crews were called to the 8300 block of Peaks Road for a structure fire around 5:40 p.m. Once on scene crews reported seeing heavy fire coming from the home.

The fire department had the fire marked under control just before 7 p.m. The sole male resident was not able to return to living in the home, which was identified by the fire department as an apartment over a garage, and is being assisted by The Red Cross.

The resident was not injured in the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has begun an investigation into the cause of the fire.