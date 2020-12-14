One woman dies in four vehicle crash in Hanover on Friday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A four vehicle crash on Interstate 295 involving two tractor trailers resulted in one fatality on Friday in Hanover County.

Virginia State Police say that around 5:45 p.m. a 2019 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer lost control while trying to switch lanes and swerved to the right hitting a 2004 Grand Marquis. Then the tractor trailer returned to the its initial lane and hit a 1995 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer. Upon being struck the Grand Marquis spun into the left lane hitting an Acura MDX before hitting the embankment in the media. The Acura also ran into the median and struck a tree.

The occupants of the Acura and Grand Marquis were injured in the crash. The Grand Marquis driver, a 70-year-old woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Both the driver and passenger of the Acura were taken to the hospital where the passenger, 54-year-old Hedi Gallegos passed away.

The 2019 Peterbilt driver, 28-year-old Tariq Manuel of Plymouth, North Carolina has been charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

LATEST HEADLINES: