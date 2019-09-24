Opening weekend of ‘Halloween Haunt’ at Kings Dominion results in 3 arrests, 4 charged

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three fights broke out at King’s Dominion during their opening weekend of Halloween Haunt.

Hanover Sargeant Steve DiLoreto told 8News that three fights broke out, two around the same timeframe Saturday evening.

Criminal investigations, traffic control and off-duty Hanover officers were staged throughout the park. Hanover officers assisted Kings Dominion security with the 3 separate incidents.

Sgt. Di Loreto said four juveniles were charged with disorderly conduct. The parents of those juveniles were called to come pick them up. The juveniles were escorted off the property.

The third altercation happened between two adults. One was charged with disorderly conduct. The other adult was charged with malicious wounding because they broke someone’s nose.

