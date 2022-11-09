HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Veterans Day is only a couple of days away, and local organizations are already recognizing those who served our country.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Sancerre Atlee Station in Mechanicsville held a luncheon in partnership with the YMCA and Dowda Senior Consultants to honor veterans and give thanks to their service.

The organizations showed appreciation with some corn bread, pulled pork and macaroni. Approximately 40 veterans and their spouses stopped by the Atlee Library for the luncheon.

“It’s just a great chance to share some stories and to help share why I’m so excited and why I believe so strongly that veterans are an important part of a society,” said Walt Mercer, a veteran himself.

The Chair of Hanover County Supervisors Angela Kelly-Wicek also came out to show her support.

“This is very important to me personally,” Kelly-Wicek said. “My grandfather served 42 years in the United States Army. My father is a veteran, my brother is a veteran, and so I know I’m not the only one who is just deeply, deeply appreciative of the opportunity to come out and say thank you, and continue to honor that service.”

The appreciation continues on Friday, Nov. 11, when Hanover County has its annual Veterans Day ceremony.