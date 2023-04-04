HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in parts of Hanover County may be unable to contact 911 Tuesday due to reported network issues.

Hanover County has been made aware that there may be 911 outages in the Beaverdam, Montpelier and Gum Tree areas, and possibly in other localities throughout the Commonwealth Tuesday, April 4.

Those unable to get through to 911 in Hanover are being told to call the county’s non-emergency number at 804-365-6140.

Hanover County said the outage is due to the internet provider Brightspeed experiencing network issues.