HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion is preparing to get spooky and is hiring plenty of new people for the Halloween season.

The park has over 500 positions open for its “Halloween Haunt.” Positions include ride operators, security guards, vendors, and of course, haunters.

Security workers need to be over the age of 18, all other employees must be at least 16 years old.

All open positions at Kings Dominion are available on the park’s website. Just look at for the word “HAUNT” next to listings for a Halloween Haunt-specific positions.

There will also be an in-person hiring event at the park, located at 16000 Theme Park Way in Doswell, Va., on Saturday, Sept 17.

Halloween Haunt will run on select nights from Sept. 24 through Oct. 30.