Overdue on water and sewer payments? Here’s how Hanover County may help

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County residents who have past-due balances for water and sewer accounts due to coronavirus-related circumstances may be eligible for financial assistance.

According to a release, Hanover County Department of Public Utilities was informed Dec. 7, 2020 that it received a grant under the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Virginia’s COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program to help customers who have not paid for services between May 19 and Nov. 19, 2020.

To qualify, residents must have incurred an economic hardship due to the pandemic.

County officials say those who wish to participate in this relief program must complete a customer intake form, and return it to Hanover County’s Department of Public Utilities by 5 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2021. Applications received after that date but before Jan. 26 will be processed, according to a release, if there are remaining funds and time allows.

Applications can be mailed to PO Box 470, Hanover, VA 23069-0470, emailed to utilityrelief@hanovercounty.gov, submitted online, or dropped off at the Public Utilities offices, located at 7516 County Complex Road, Hanover, VA 23069.

According to a release, the county must return to the State of Virginia all funds not utilized by Jan. 29, 2021.