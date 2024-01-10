HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Damage and debris from Tuesday night’s storm continue to affect road travel throughout Central Virginia.
Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has shared several images of roads washed out and eroded during the torrential downpour overnight.
Around 11:30 a.m., Hanover County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on social media alerting drivers to certain lane closures.
The following roads remain closed, according to the sheriff’s office:
- Academy Drive between Verdi Lane and Triple Trail
- Cauthorne Road at Nash Lane
- Clazemont Road at Millfield Road
- Goshen Road at Fulchers Mill Road
- Landmark Cedar Road at Lucy Lane
- The 13300 block of Spring Road at Ice House Hill Lane
- The 15100 block of Bourne Road
Some roads that still have hazards but are passable include:
- The 17000 block of Pouncey Tract Road
- Rural Point Road at Niccole Lane
VDOT has reminded Virginia drivers not to ignore “Road Closed” signs and barricades. According to authorities, water depths can be deceptive and the ground may be unstable.