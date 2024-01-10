HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Damage and debris from Tuesday night’s storm continue to affect road travel throughout Central Virginia.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has shared several images of roads washed out and eroded during the torrential downpour overnight.

Around 11:30 a.m., Hanover County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on social media alerting drivers to certain lane closures.

Storm flooding along Mechanicsville Turnpike. (Courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Storm damage on Cauthorne Road. (Courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Storm damage on Bourne Road. (Courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Storm flooding along Goshen Road at Little River. (Courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

The following roads remain closed, according to the sheriff’s office:

Academy Drive between Verdi Lane and Triple Trail

Cauthorne Road at Nash Lane

Clazemont Road at Millfield Road

Goshen Road at Fulchers Mill Road

Landmark Cedar Road at Lucy Lane

The 13300 block of Spring Road at Ice House Hill Lane

The 15100 block of Bourne Road

Some roads that still have hazards but are passable include:

The 17000 block of Pouncey Tract Road

Rural Point Road at Niccole Lane

VDOT has reminded Virginia drivers not to ignore “Road Closed” signs and barricades. According to authorities, water depths can be deceptive and the ground may be unstable.