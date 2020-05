HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County authorities are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer along route 54 and I-95.

Authorities said additional vehicles were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries have been reported.

Motor Vehicle Crash – 92 England St. (Rt.54 and I-95). Tractor Trailer overturned with additional vehicles involved. No entrapment and only minor injuries reported. Traffic into the Town of Ashland will be reduced. Use caution in the area. #HanoverFireEMSPIO pic.twitter.com/AR8J5nzqn7 — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) May 28, 2020

Drivers should expect delays as traffic into the Town of Ashland will be reduced.