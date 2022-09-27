HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer has toppled on Interstate 95 South in Hanover along with its entire load of lumber, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The truck hauling 70,000 pounds of lumber has overturned on I-95 Southbound at exit 98 south of route 30 at Doswell, blocking the entire roadway. Traffic backups are approximately two miles long, according to VDOT.

The Virginia State Police said crews are on the scene assessing the situation to work out how to upright and remove the tractor and trailer and its contents from the highway.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Image from 511 VDOT

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.