ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A national fast-food chain with over 2,400 locations around the world is coming to Ashland.

Panda Express is opening a new location at 809 England Street in Ashland and is celebrating the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Members of the Hanover Chamber of Commerce will be present at the event.

Several Panda Express locations already exist around the Richmond area, including one on Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus and another at Fort Lee in Prince George. The new location will be the nationally-recognized fast food chain’s first in Hanover County.

The store will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.