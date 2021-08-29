Parents in Hanover must show proof of back-to-school vaccinations

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools is following the state’s new immunization guidelines mandating parents and guardians show proof their students received certain vaccinations.

The vaccine requirements are for all rising 7th and 12th graders participating in both in-person and virtual learning.

Students must get the Tdap and meningococcal vaccines. It is recommended that you talk to your medical provider about students getting the HPV vaccine.

Parents are required to provide documentation to their respective school nurse before the first day of school.