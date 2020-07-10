Passenger killed, driver hurt in Hanover County crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate-95 in Hanover County left one person dead early Friday, police said.

According to a Virginia State Police spokesperson, troopers responded to a crash at 1:46 a.m. near the 96 mile marker. Authorities said that a BMW traveling northbound on the interstate ran off the right side of the roadway and crashed.

The driver was taken to VCU Medical Center and the passenger in the car was killed in the crash, according to police. An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.