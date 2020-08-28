Patrick Henry Half Marathon to impact traffic in Hanover

The Sports Backers “Patrick Henry Half Marathon” will be taking place Saturday, Aug. 29, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of potential impacts to traffic this coming Saturday – and sneakers are to blame.

The Sports Backers “Patrick Henry Half Marathon” will be taking place Saturday, Aug. 29, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. As a result, traffic in the Town of Ashland and Hanover County will be impacted on the following streets:

The Sports Backers “Patrick Henry Half Marathon” will be taking place Saturday, Aug. 29, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

N. Center Street

W. Patrick Street

N. James Street

Henry Clay Road

S. Center Street

Early Street

Duncan Street

Howard Street

S. James Street

Stebbins Street

Cox Lane

Hanover Avenue

Elmont Road

Yowell Road

Blanton Road

Winston Road

Independence Road

Blunts Bridge Road

During the run, there will be one lane closed on each of these roads, and there will be delays at the cross streets, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office added.

Drivers should expect delays.

Click here for more information.

LATEST HEADLINES: