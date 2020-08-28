Patrick Henry Half Marathon to impact traffic in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of potential impacts to traffic this coming Saturday – and sneakers are to blame.
The Sports Backers “Patrick Henry Half Marathon” will be taking place Saturday, Aug. 29, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. As a result, traffic in the Town of Ashland and Hanover County will be impacted on the following streets:
- N. Center Street
- W. Patrick Street
- N. James Street
- Henry Clay Road
- S. Center Street
- Early Street
- Duncan Street
- Howard Street
- S. James Street
- Stebbins Street
- Cox Lane
- Hanover Avenue
- Elmont Road
- Yowell Road
- Blanton Road
- Winston Road
- Independence Road
- Blunts Bridge Road
During the run, there will be one lane closed on each of these roads, and there will be delays at the cross streets, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office added.
Drivers should expect delays.
