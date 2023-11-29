HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate after a pedestrian was killed by a freight train in the area of Atlee.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, first responders were called to the 9400 block of Atlee Station Road for a reported incident involving a train and a pedestrian.

According to authorities, the collision resulted in the pedestrian’s death.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is still working to identify the victim. There is no further information available at this time.

(Photo: Madison Moore, 8News)

